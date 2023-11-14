GOP, Dem lawmakers get personal in testy exchange about Biden corruption allegations: ‘You look like a smurf’

A House Oversight Committee hearing turned into a contentious debate on Tuesday when Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Florida and Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky got into a heated exchange over personal finances.

"The Chairman mentioned something," Moskowitz said during the hearing, referring to Comer who serves as chair of the committee. "He said the Biden administration can't have it both ways. And I agree which is why I'm happy to yield you some of my time today."

Moskowitz said he would yield time to Comer to explain why he has drawn attention to loans as part of an alleged corruption scheme within the Biden family while Comer has also allegedly lent a family member money, according to a recent report, which Comer has denied.

"I would love it," Comer said, accepting the offer to have time yielded to him.

"You retweeted that story, completely false, I've never loaned my brother one penny," Comer said, explaining that his dentist father owned farmland and Comer's brother wanted to keep it in the family so Comer bought it from him.

Comer said another accusation in the reporting, that he owned a shell company, is "bulls****" and that only "dumb and financially illiterate people" believed the report.

"I went to the bank and I borrowed money I bought that land," Comer said. "I didn't get wires from Romania, China, my family doesn't get wires…but you and Goldman who is ‘Mr. Trust Fund’ try to discredit."

Moskowitz then interrupted and asked for his time back.

"No, I'm not going to give you your time back, Comer said. "We can stop the clock, you all continue to, you look like a smurf here just going around and all this stuff."

The two then began talking over each other with Moskowitz asking for his time back and Comer accusing him of spreading "misinformation."

"You've have gone on TV and said something the president did is illegal, you're doing stuff with your brother," Moskowitz shouted as Comer continued to speak.

"You're welcome to investigate anything you want to do," Comer said, while Moskowitz asked if there are different rules for Kentucky Republican and Biden.

"We're supposed to take your word for it, but when the president says something, he's not telling the truth," Moskowitz said.

Comer then told Moskowitz that he's "already been proven a liar" to which Moskowitz replied, "By you? Your word means nothing."

"This seems to have gotten under your skin," Moskowitz said when Comer told him to go to his hometown if he wants proof that Comer's finances are in order.

"I'll pay for your ticket," Comer said.

Moskowitz then said Comer should sit for a deposition and Comer said he would be "happy" to testify with the Biden family.

"We can go over our LLCs," Comer said. "Let's do that."

The two continued to go back and forth with Moskowitz saying that Comer "may" have done wrong and Comer responding "but you tweeted that I did."

Eventually, Moskowitz's time ended and the hearing proceeded.

"Rep. Moskowitz continues to spew disinformation and is attempting to distract the American people from Biden family corruption," a Comer spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "Chairman Comer will not be deterred as he works to uncover the facts about President Biden’s involvement in his family’s influence peddling schemes."

"The chairman needs a mental health day, so I have nothing further to add," Moskowitz said in a statement to Fox News Digital.