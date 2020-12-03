GOP critics fire back after AOC suggests Republicans can't handle working as a waitress

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. took Republicans to task who have previously mocked her background as a waitress by suggesting that they themselves can't handle such a job.

The Democratic "Squad" member took to Twitter on Thursday evening and spoke about the unique "work ethic" she brings to Congress while swiping conservative lawmakers.

"The thing that these conservative Senators don’t seem to understand is that I’ve actually had a physically difficult working-class job without good healthcare most of my adult life." Ocasio-Cortez wrote. "I bring that work ethic to Congress & to my community. They sit around on leather chairs all day."

She later followed, "Republicans like to make fun of the fact that I used to be a waitress, but we all know if they ever had to do a double they’d be the ones found crying in the walk-in fridge halfway through their first shift bc someone yelled at them for bringing seltzer when they wanted sparkling."

That sparked quite a response from several conservatives who similarly worked jobs prior to their current careers.

"This is wrong," wrote Kasey Lovett, press secretary for HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson. "I was a waitress for 5+ years throughout high school and college. I am a Republican and I cried in walk-in fridges just like you. The difference between us? I don’t expect the gvt to provide for me. I make my own $ and provide for myself."

"I spent my first week in the Army on 4 hours of sleep a night and a sprained ankle, digging one hole to fill in the hole I had just dug the hour before. Cry me a river ('cuz I didn't)." Daily Caller associate editor Virginia Kruta told the congresswoman.

"I did that, plus worked a second retail job while paying my own bills in college," radio host Dana Loesch responded.

"I’ve worked a thousand doubles. it’s really not that impressive. I don’t think anyone should mock the fact that a representative worked her way up, but millions of people work long days without needing a trophy," The Blaze social media editor Jessica O'Donnell wrote.

"During high school, I woke up at 4:30AM to work at a before school program with kids until I had to go to school. After school I’d work at an after school program for another three hours. I worked my butt off to support myself since I didn’t have supportive parents. But go off," Lone Conservative founder Kassy Dillon said, later adding, "And that was just when I was a teenager. I work even more than that now. Some of the hardest working people I know are Republicans."