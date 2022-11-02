Is Georgia's election fair? Here's what midterm voters say

Stacey Abrams has made frequent claims of voter suppression during her campaign for governor of Georgia, but many voters — including those who support the Democrat — told Fox News they feel the election is both fair and secure.

"I think overall elections in the United States are more secure than sometimes we seem to believe," Luis said while standing in line at an Abrams tour stop in Marietta.

"There's always going to be somebody trying to circuit the system," Paul said while shopping in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood. "But I think for the most part, I would have to agree with the procedures they got in place."

Phil, who prefers Republican candidates, was less sure.

"There were so many shenanigans the last time," he said. "If you question it, then you're called an election denier, and that's not fair."

Abrams has repeatedly accused Gov. Brian Kemp of abusing his position as then-secretary of state to steal the 2018 election. She and other high-profile Democrats have also decried Georgia's Election Integrity Act, which requires photo ID to verify identity in absentee ballot applications and shortens the window to apply for ballots to 67 days, among other changes.

President Biden characterized the law as "Jim Crow 2.0."

"I think it's just a thing that Democrats say, that it's unfair when already there's been more voting, there's a record turnout pre-voting already," Phil said. "If it was somehow keeping people at home, I don't see any evidence for that."

