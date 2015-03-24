Georgia Senate race could head to a runoff

Forget Louisiana. Georgia is the setting of the new nightmare scenario for politicos eager to find out which party will control the Senate for the last two years of President Obama’s term.

Some Peach State political observers think it’s increasingly likely that the Senate race between Republican David Perdue and Democrat Michelle Nunn could result in a runoff, which wouldn’t take place until Jan. 6.

Libertarian candidate Amanda Swafford drew press for her performance in the Oct. 7 Georgia Senate debate, and a recent Public Policy poll shows her winning 5 percent of the vote.

As is typical with libertarian candidates, her fundraising has been anemic at best. But she will share the debate stage with Nunn and Perdue two more times this cycle, which should raise her name ID and — potentially — give her a chance to make news and court undecided voters.

