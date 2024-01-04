Expand / Collapse search
Georgia

Georgia Gov. Kemp sets date for special election to replace state lawmaker

GA Republican Barry Fleming served 3 terms starting in 2002, was reelected in 2012 and recently resigned

Associated Press
Published
  • A special election is scheduled for Feb. 13 to fill a vacancy in Georgia State House District 125, located near Augusta.
  • Gov. Brian Kemp announced the election date to replace the seat formerly held by Republican Barry Fleming.
  • If no candidate secures a majority on Feb. 13, a runoff between the top two candidates will take place on March 12.

A special election to fill a vacancy in a Georgia state House district near Augusta is set for Feb. 13.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday announced the date for the election to fill the House District 125 seat formerly held by Republican Barry Fleming. The district covers parts of Columbia and McDuffie counties.

Fleming resigned after Kemp appointed him to serve as a superior court judge in Columbia County. He initially won three terms starting in 2002. Fleming left the House to run unsuccessfully for Congress in 2008, but won reelection in 2012 and served until he resigned.

Qualifying for the race is tentatively set for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Members of all parties will run together in the special election with no primaries to select nominees.

Atlanta Capitol building

The Georgia State Capital building is seen in Atlanta. A special election is scheduled for Feb. 13 to fill a vacancy in Georgia State House District 125. (Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

If no one wins a majority on Feb. 13, the top two candidates will advance to a runoff on March 12, the same day as Georgia's presidential primary.

Kemp will also have to set a special election to replace Republican state Sen. Mike Dugan of Carrollton, who is resigning to run for Congress.

