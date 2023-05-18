Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia county commissioner charged with child molestation, sexual battery

The 84-year-old man served as a commissioner in Effingham County, GA, for nearly 2 decades

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An 84-year-old county commissioner in southeast Georgia was arrested and charged with child molestation and sexual battery on Wednesday after a four-month investigation, authorities said.

Reginald Loper has served nearly two decades as a commissioner in Effingham County, west of Savannah. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the county sheriff asked the bureau in January to investigate allegations of child sex abuse involving Loper.

NEW JERSEY KIDNAPPING SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY CON MAN WHO HELD HIKER HOSTAGE YEARS AGO, PREYED ON WOMEN FOR DECADES

Georgia Fox News graphic

Reginald Loper, Effingham County’s commissioner, has been arrested and charged with sexual battery and child molestation. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement gave no other details on what prompted Loper's arrest.

"He has served the county and his constituents well for nearly two decades," Loper's fellow commissioners said in statement, "and we pray for him and his family as they deal with this situation."

It was not immediately known whether Loper had an attorney.

More from Politics