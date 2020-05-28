After George Floyd death, Omar working on legislation to investigate all officer-involved shootings, uses of force

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar says she is working on legislation to investigate all officer-involved shootings and excessive uses of force, following the death of George Floyd.

"We need to establish an independent federal agency to investigate all officer-involved shootings and excessive uses of force," Omar said on Twitter Thursday. "I am working on legislation to make this a reality."

ILHAN OMAR CALLS FOR PEACE IN MINNEAPOLIS: "SHOW US HOW TO ORGANIZE A PEACEFUL PROTEST'

Omar's office did not respond to Fox News' request for more specifics about potential legislative actions.

Floyd's death has sparked outrage in Minneapolis where he was killed, with hundreds of protestors taking to the streets for two days. Other demonstrators clashed with police in riot gear.

Video posted to social media earlier this week showed Floyd, a black man, pinned to the ground by a police officer with his knee on Floyd's neck before handcuffing him. Floyd can be heard on the video shouting "I cannot breathe" multiple times. Reports from first responders show that Floyd was unresponsive before he was removed from the scene.

Omar, who represents Minnesota's 5th Congressional District, which includes Minneapolis, called for peace in the city during comments made to reporters on Thursday.

Other community leaders did the same while promising the seek the highest penalty against the four officers involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, deployed the state's National Guard to tamp down the violence in the city.

The Justice Department is weighing whether or not to open an investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department and its handling of cases against minorities to see if there is a pattern of misconduct.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Tyler Olson and Kelly Phares contributed to this report.