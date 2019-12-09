Gaetz to Dem counsel: 'We want Schiff in the chair! Not you!'

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., upbraided Democratic Intelligence Counsel Dan Goldman on Monday to demand that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., take the stand to testify in the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

“We want Schiff in the chair! Not you!” Gaetz said to Goldman.

Gaetz’s pronouncement, which interrupted the questioning by the ranking Republican on the Judiciary Committee, Doug Collins of Georgia, drew strong condemnation from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., who warned the Florida lawmaker that interruptions would not be tolerated.

“You’ve been warned before,” Nadler said after slamming the gavel. “You cannot simply yell out.”

Gaetz’s call to have Schiff testify has been echoed by many other Republican lawmakers on the Judiciary Committee.

“Where’s Adam? Where’s Adam?” Collins asked rhetorically to Goldman during his questioning. “It’s his report.”

Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee released earlier this month a 300-page report stating that Trump seriously misused the power of his office for personal political gain by seeking foreign intervention in the American election process and obstructed Congress by stonewalling efforts to investigate.

The report did not render a judgment on whether Trump’s actions stemming from a July 25 phone call with Ukraine's president rise to the level of “high crimes and misdemeanors," warranting impeachment. That is for Congress to decide. But it details “significant misconduct" by the president that the House Judiciary Committee will begin to assess Wednesday.

"The evidence that we have found is really quite overwhelming that the president used the power of his office to secure political favors and abuse the trust American people put in him and jeopardize our security,” Schiff said at the time of the release.

Schiff added: “Americans need to understand that this president is putting his personal political interests above theirs. And that it's endangering the country."

