Fox News reporter asks White House who gets called after 8 p.m. if nuke is launched at US

The White House was pressed Tuesday about whom the Pentagon would contact if a nuclear missile were fired toward the U.S. after 8 p.m., which is when President Biden has said he needs to call it a day.

Last week, Biden told Democratic governors during a private meeting at the White House that he would stop scheduling events after 8 p.m. so he can get more sleep, according to a report by The New York Times.

At a press briefing Tuesday, Fox News’ Peter Doocy pressed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about the president’s mental health and being at his sharpest before 8 p.m.

"Well, he also says he’s sharpest before 8 p.m. So, say that the Pentagon at some point picks up an incoming nuke. It’s 11 p.m. Who do you call? The first lady?" Doocy asked.

ANONYMOUS DEMOCRATIC SENATOR SAYS EVERYONE'S KNOWN FOR YEARS BIDEN HAS MENTAL LAPSES

Jean-Pierre told Doocy the president has a team to let him know of any news that is "pertinent and important" to the American people.

She also said Biden has someone he appointed to get the news from the National Security Council should that scenario ever happen.

Who that person is, Jean-Pierre did not say.

Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy said when he was speaker there were many times he attended meetings in the Oval Office and the first lady was there.

CAMPAIGN CRISIS: DEMS WHO HAVE CALLED FOR BIDEN TO DROP OUT OR RAISED CONCERNS ABOUT HIS HEALTH

Doocy asked Jean-Pierre if Jill Biden was making decisions or advising the president while attending the meetings.

"No, the president is the president of the United States. He makes decisions," Jean-Pierre said.

The questioning came after Doocy asked Jean-Pierre if the president was committed to serving a full second term if elected. The press secretary answered, "Yes."

The correspondent then told Jean-Pierre the president said his health is fine, but "it’s just his brain and that he’s as sharp as before."

BIDEN ‘SHARP AND FOCUSED’ BUT ALSO ‘CONFUSED AND FORGETFUL’, AP REPORTS IN RIDICULED HEADLINE

The press secretary quickly jumped in to tell Doocy that Biden was "joking," to set the record straight.

"What’s the joke?" Doocy asked, before being told by Jean-Pierre that Biden was making a "lighthearted joke."

"That he has a problem with his brain?" Doocy asked.

BIDEN DEBATE DEBACLE: 10 EYE-OPENING MEDIA RESPONSES, FROM MSNBC PANIC TO 'THE VIEW' CALLING FOR REPLACEMENT

"He was speaking off the cuff and making a joke," Jean-Pierre said. "You know the president. He likes to joke a lot. He’s the same guy who says, ‘I know I look 40,’ right? So, he likes to make jokes."

Doocy questioned how that was a joke and was told people laugh when Biden says it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden’s poor performance during the late June presidential debate against former President Trump reinforced concerns about Biden's age and fitness for office, which have been growing for months.

Biden is facing growing pressure to drop out of the 2024 race.