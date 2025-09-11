Fox News Poll: Voters want greater involvement in Ukraine, support current approach in Israel

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As international conflicts intensify, the highest share of voters prefer that the United States increases support for Ukraine while thinking the current approach in Israel is appropriate.

The latest Fox News national survey, released Thursday, also finds that while a majority continues to support the Israelis, a record-high 41% back the Palestinians in the conflict. Support for the Palestinians is up 9 points since March and up 23 points since October 2023, shortly after the Hamas attacks.

Compared to March, support for the Palestinians is up across the board, but most notably among Republicans (+6 points) and independents (+15). The Palestinians receive some of their strongest support from voters under age 30 (67%), very liberal voters (67%), Democrats (59%), and nonwhite voters (55%).

The backing for Israelis (55%) has been largely stable since January, with support peaking at 68% in October 2023.

Regarding the level of U.S. support for Israel, the bulk of voters feels it’s about right (43%), up 8 points since last year. Still, by 14 points, more think the U.S. is too supportive (35%) rather than not supportive enough (21%).

Five in 10 Democrats view U.S. backing of Israel as too supportive, while 6 in 10 Republicans think the backing is about right. Independents are split: 39% too supportive, 27% not enough, 34% about right.

While a majority of voters blame Hamas for the famine in Gaza (80% very or somewhat responsible), more than two-thirds also feel Israel is responsible (68%). Democrats fault each group about equally (81% Israel, 78% Hamas) while more Republicans (57% Israel, 85% Hamas) and Independents (64% Israel, 71% Hamas) blame Hamas.

Meanwhile, by a 10 percentage-point margin, voters think the U.S. should be doing more to help Ukraine in its war with Russia (39% more vs. 29% less), with another one-third (31%) thinking the effort is adequate.

Sentiment remains mostly unchanged since July – but is a reversal from a year ago when voters thought we should be doing less by 17 points (40% less, 23% more, 34% about right).

The increase in support for helping Ukraine comes mainly from Democrats (+30 points) and independents (+18 points), as views among Republicans shifted toward the U.S. is doing the right amount (+19).

President Donald Trump has spoken to both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the last few weeks to broker a peace deal but to no avail thus far. Trump garners better ratings for his handling of Ukraine (40% approve, 59% disapprove) than on Russia (36% vs. 62%) but is still underwater on both.

Some 46% approve of the job the president is doing overall, while 54% disapprove.

Conducted Sept. 6-9, 2025, under the direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News survey includes interviews with a sample of 1,004 registered voters randomly selected from a national voter file. Respondents spoke with live interviewers on landlines (119) and cellphones (638) or completed the survey online after receiving a text (247). Results based on the full sample have a margin of sampling error of ±3 percentage points. Sampling error for results among subgroups is higher. In addition to sampling error, question wording and order can influence results. Weights are generally applied to age, race, education, and area variables to ensure the demographics of respondents are representative of the registered voter population. Sources for developing weight targets include the American Community Survey, Fox News Voter Analysis and voter file data.