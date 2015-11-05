Fox News Poll: Voters approve of Obama plans in Syria, Afghanistan

A 54-percent majority of American voters approves of President Obama’s decision to send a small number of U.S. troops to Syria to help in the fight against the Islamic extremist group ISIS.

That’s according to a Fox News poll released Thursday.

In addition, by a 49-38 percent margin, voters approve of Obama’s decision to delay withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

Last week, Obama announced he was sending about 50 Special Operations forces to Syria, marking the first time U.S. boots will be on the ground there to fight ISIS. That decision came on the heels of the president reversing himself on leaving U.S. troops in Afghanistan and delaying withdrawal until after 2016.

Voter support for these military actions is buoyed by a higher level of bi-partisanship than is the norm for the administration’s policies.

Majorities of Democrats approve of Obama’s actions: 62 percent on Syria and 59 percent on Afghanistan. Among Republicans, nearly half favor both sending troops to Syria (48 percent) and leaving troops in Afghanistan (45 percent).

Overall, 45 percent of voters approve of the job Obama is doing as president, while 50 percent disapprove. Last month, it was 42-53 percent (October 10-12, 2015).

Here, partisanship is on full display: 84 percent of Democrats approve of Obama’s job performance, while 86 percent of Republicans disapprove.

Approval of Obama has been mostly steady for the last two years -- and voters have almost always been more likely to disapprove than approve of his job performance during that time. His approval hit a record low 38 percent in September 2014.

The Fox News poll is based on landline and cell phone interviews with 1,230 randomly chosen registered voters nationwide and was conducted under the joint direction of Anderson Robbins Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R) from November 1-3, 2015. The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points for all registered voters.