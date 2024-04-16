Fox News Politics: Unbiased juror quest

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What's happening?

- White House says Biden will not testify in Hunter's business investigations

- Fetterman calls out anti-Israeli agitators in profanity-laced social media post

- Soros nonprofit becomes huge spender in 2024 election

Quest for unbiased Trump jurors in New York

The second day of jury selection in former President Trump’s Manhattan criminal trial saw a similar dynamic play out: Many New Yorkers don't think they can be impartial when it comes to the presumptive Republican nominee.

More than 50 of the original 96 prospective jurors were excused Monday, some of them admitting they could not serve as impartial jurors. Several were excused due to other issues.

On Tuesday, several more were dismissed from the pool of nearly 100. Some said that after further consideration, they simply did not think they could be impartial towards the divisive former president.

Nevertheless, six jurors were sworn in by late Tuesday afternoon — one half of the 12 needed. The court will also select a handful of alternate jurors.

One of the jurors excused (for scheduling reasons) told reporters outside the courtroom that though she was not a fan of Trump, she believed she could have been impartial in the trial. "Everyone was really taking it upon themselves to step in and do civic duty here, regardless of what people came into it thinking about the defendant," the excused juror said.

NOT CONVINCED: Only 35% of US adults think Trump broke the law in NY hush money case, poll finds …Read more

JAIL TIME THREAT: Prosecutor wants to hold Trump in contempt for alleged gag order violations, threatens 30 days of jail time …Read more

'TRUMP-HATING': Trump kicks off second day of hush money trial railing against 'conflicted' judge …Read more

White House

TRAIL TO A TRIAL: House delivers impeachment articles against Biden official to Senate ...Read more

'NO IMPAIRMENT': AG Garland pressed on Hur report …Read more

BIDEN STAYING SILENT: White House says president will not testify regarding ties to Hunter's businesses, deems impeachment probe 'over' …Read more

'POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT': Biden touted niece's China role in revealing Obama-era speech that could haunt re-election …Read more

'UTOPIAN FANTASY': Biden adviser's 6-month-old claim comes back to haunt him after Iran attacks Israel …Read more

Capitol Hill

WORLD WAR: Johnson likely forced to see Dem help amid GOP rebellion over border …Read more

CHOICE WORDS: Democrat Fetterman calls out anti-Israel agitators in profanity-laced social media post …Read more

HOLY WAR: Speaker Johnson says it’s U.S.’s ‘biblical admonition’ to help Israel …Read more

ABORTION REPORTS: New bill from Tommy Tuberville that would require quarterly reporting from the VA on abortions …Read more

PROTECTING BATTLEGROUNDS: Senate Dems reveal $79M ad plan ahead of pivotal battleground match ups …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

BIG BUCKS: Soros nonprofit drops eye-popping amount of cash into 2024 election cycle …Read more

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: Biden returns to campaign trail as Trump forced to remain in court for second day of New York hush money trial …Read more

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.