Fox News Politics: North Carolina Voter Rolls Refreshed

- 3 hackers with ties to Iran indicted in plot against Trump campaign

- President Biden declines to say if Iran killing Trump would be an ‘act of war'

- NYC Mayor Eric Adams turns himself in to face charges in federal corruption case

Autumn Cleaning

North Carolina has removed over 700,000 individuals from its registered voter list, officials say.

The State Board of Elections announced Thursday that 747,000 people have been removed from voter rolls in the last 20 months due to ineligibility.

"The county boards follow careful policies to ensure that only ineligible records are removed, not those of eligible voters," the Board of Elections said in a press release.

"Meanwhile, newly eligible voters are constantly being added to the registration rolls in our growing state," the board added. "Currently, North Carolina has nearly 7.7 million registered voters."

A common reason for removal from voter rolls was moving residences — either within the state without notifying election officials or to another state altogether. …Read more

Capitol Hill

AFRAID TO ESCALATE: White House declines to say if Iran killing Trump would be an 'act of war' …Read more

BOYCOTTED: Democrats skip testimony from GOP lawmakers with sniper experience at Trump assassination attempt hearing …Read more

'WE’VE GOT TO': Kamala Harris isn’t alone: Vulnerable Dems want current filibuster gone …Read more

BATTLEGROUND BLITZ: As leader race looms, John Thune takes Senate map by storm to boost GOP candidates …Read more

Tales from the Trail

PLOT AGAINST TRUMP: 3 hackers with ties to Iran indicted in plot against Trump campaign: DOJ …Read more

BORDER BATTLE: Harris heads to southern border looking to flip script on immigration criticisms …Read more

'VERY GOOD RELATIONSHIP': Trump meets Ukraine's Zelenskyy at Trump Tower, says Russia's war must end with 'fair deal' …Read more

UNDER SCRUTINY: Harris visits crucial border state as immigration record sparks scrutiny: A timeline …Read more

Across America

DAY IN COURT: Mayor Eric Adams arrives to turn himself in to face charges in federal corruption case …Read more

'APPEASING' RADICALS: Harvard went easy on students for antisemitic conduct, House committee finds …Read more

‘SECRET CONVERSATIONS’: Trump-endorsed House candidate sounds alarm on China's growing influence in battleground state …Read more

HIGHLY REGULATED: 800-plus bills left on Newsom's desk illustrate California's overregulation problem: experts …Read more

'ANTI-ENERGY AGENDA': Vulnerable Dem senator ripped for votes on key 2024 Rust Belt issue: 'Lockstep' with Harris …Read more

'DEFIES ALL COMMON SENSE': Tens of thousands of illegal immigrant criminals, including sex offenders, loose on the streets: ICE data …Read more

Around the World

HUNGARY FOR TRUMP: Hungarian FM recalls strong Trump admin 'experience,' claims 'our hope is all' on former president …Read more

THE COVID EXCUSE: China tried to smuggle drones to Libya disguised as Covid aid with help of UN workers, investigator says …Read more