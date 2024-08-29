Fox News Politics: Harris in the Hot Seat

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What's happening…

-This state may be the decider between Trump & Harris

-GOP Senator slams Biden admin over missing migrant children

-New Jersey faces doubled energy rates

'FAIR BUT TOUGH'

Former President Trump is weighing in – in advance – on 2024 election rival Vice President Kamala Harris' first interview since replacing President Biden atop the Democrats' national ticket.

Trump, in a social media post on Thursday morning, called for CNN to conduct a "fair but tough interview" of Harris and if that occurs, the former president argued "it will expose her as being totally inept and ill-suited for the job of President."

Harris has been riding a wave of energy, enthusiasm and momentum in both polling and fundraising since succeeding her boss as their party's presidential nominee nearly six weeks ago.

But she's refrained from holding a news conference or sitting for a major interview – until now.

And that's brought continuous incoming fire from Trump, GOP running mate Sen. JD Vance of Ohio , their campaign, and allied Republicans.



"She can't answer questions," Trump charged earlier this week as he took questions from reporters during a stop in northern Virginia." Why doesn't she do something like I'm doing right now?"

And he claimed that the vice president "can't talk. We can't have another dummy as a president." …Read more

White House

PARTISAN IMPACTS: GOP Rep subpoenas Biden officials over get-out-the-vote EO …Read more

Capitol

SWING STATE BATTLE: This state may decide whether Harris or Trump wins the 2024 presidential election …Read more

'OFFENSIVE TO ALL WOMEN': Top Republican joins chorus of backlash against key Kamala Harris interview decision …Read more

'RECKLESS DISREGARD': GOP sen slams Biden admin over missing migrant children …Read more

Tales from the Trail

'LOST CONTROL': Incident took place as Harris was campaigning in key swing state …Read more

T-MINUS 8: With 8 days until voting starts, 'election season' kicks off sooner than you think …Read more

'RESPECTFULLY AND SOLEMNLY': Veteran praises Trump after ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery amid altercation report …Read more

CAMPAIGN CONFUSION: Harris team's 'internal worries about cohesiveness' surface in new report …Read more

NOT A WARM WELCOME: Vance booed during speech to firefighters union …Read more

Across America

'DISASTER PLAN' IN ACTION: NJ residents, lawmakers fume at double energy rates …Read more

PIER PRESSURE: Gaza pier interfered with ability to open 'more efficient' humanitarian aid corridors: inspector general …Read more

'SPREADING THE WORD': Montana college athlete recalls 'frustration' after being offered thousands of dollars to make endorsement videos for Jon Tester …Read more

ARMY WEIGHS IN: Military says Arlington National Cemetery employee who was 'abruptly pushed aside' during Trump visit won't press charges …Read more

REAL ESTATE REPARATIONS?: Controversial new program designed to correct alleged systemic injustice …Read more

'MS-13 ON STEROIDS': El Paso on high alert with deadly migrant gang surges into US …Read more

DAM BURSTING?: More problems for Dolton 'supermayor' as former assistant turns whistleblower …Read more

FREE AGENT: Trump shooting victims' attorney response to Secret Service agents on leave …Read more

HELPING ILLEGALS: California Republican lawmaker reacts to 'crazy' bill that would give undocumented first-time homebuyers money …Read more

'INCLUSIVE LANGUAGE': Vermont officials suggest removing terms 'son' and 'daughter' from the classroom …Read more

