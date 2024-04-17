Fox News Politics: Capitol grill

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

Mayorkas impeachment getting roasted

In the Senate, the impeachment trial was over practically before it began.

Before House managers even presented the articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Democrats in a series of party-line votes dismissed the matter altogether.

The first of two articles of impeachment alleged Mayorkas engaged in the "willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law" regarding the southern border in his capacity as DHS secretary. The second claimed Mayorkas had breached public trust.

"This process must not be abused. It must not be short-circuited. History will not judge this moment well," said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as he motioned to table the point of order from Schumer.

Capitol Grill

House Republicans on Wednesday grilled Columbia University president on the employment of a professor who celebrated the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks as "awesome." The university president at first said the professor had been removed as chair of a committee, but Rep. Elise Stefanik pointed out he was still listed in that role online. Columbia's president later promised that the prof would be removed as chair, if he still served in the role.

'ALARMING': GOP bill cracks down on dark money after foreign billionaire donates eye- popping amount boosting Dems …Read more

JOHNSON'S COMPROMISE: Speaker Johnson says border security bill will get vote alongside foreign aid …Read more

FEELING BLUE: Democrats say they're 'very open' to making deal to save Speaker Johnson …Read more

White House

STRONG ARM: Biden takes action against China’s unfair practices to protect US steel and shipbuilding industries …Read more

'NOTHING TO DO WITH ME': Biden dismisses Trump claim that president is behind GOP rival's criminal charges …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

'SEC UNDER FIRE': GOP attempts to overturn SEC climate rule …Read more

'SQUAD' UP: Far-left lawmakers launch 'Protect the Squad' fundraising venture …Read more

Across America

BELOVED FIGURE: Illegal immigrant arrested in collision that killed Democratic senator's advisor …Read more

BALLOT BLUNDER: Ohio AG shuts down Dem proposal to skirt election deadline to get Biden on ballot …Read more

COLUMBIA OCCUPIED: Anti-Israel agitators set up tents on campus as university president faces grilling from Congress …Read more

MEET THE JURY: Seven jurors have been selected in Trump's hush money trial …Read more

'ABANDONING GOD': Arizona governor vetoes Republican bills defining biological sex, allowing Ten Commandments in classrooms …Read more

WHISTLEBLOWER RESIGNS: NPR editor quits liberal outlet after he was 'disparaged' for speaking out …Read more

'EXTREME TACTICS': Experts warn Israel protests could foreshadow volatile summer ahead …Read more

