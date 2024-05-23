Fox News Politics: A Bronx Tale

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What's happening?

-White House observes more countries turning away from Israel

-The Squad alleges Trump will go on a ‘murder spree’ if elected

-Top Kennedy staffer steps down citing ‘hateful’ atmosphere

New York State of Mind

It's been 40 years since a Republican nominee has carried New York state in a presidential election.

You have to go back to President Ronald Reagan, who won the state as part of his landslide re-election victory in 1984.

But it appears former President Trump is hoping to end the GOP's losing streak.

"We're coming to the Bronx," the former president touted on social media on the eve of his Wednesday campaign event in the New York City borough, which is one of the bluest parts of a blue state.

Trump’s campaign thinks the former president can make a dent in Biden's support among Black and Hispanic voters, especially younger males who may be frustrated with economic conditions – especially inflation – and who are attracted to Trump's bravado.

"The strategy is to demonstrate to the voters of the Bronx and New York that this isn’t your typical presidential election, that Donald Trump is here to represent everybody and get our country back on track," Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Fox News.

Donalds, a potential Trump running mate who grew up in New York City, will join the former president at the Bronx gathering.

White House

'GENOCIDAL WARFARE': Anti-Israel climate group picked by Biden admin for $50 million grant …Read more

'GROWING CHORUS': WH observes more countries turning away from Israel, as European countries recognize Palestinian state …Read more

COURTING ALL OPTIONS: ICC arrest warrant threats prompt intense House talks on U.S. response …Read more

Capital Hill

'UNDER THREAT': House Oversight report details how Biden admin's energy policies are costing Americans …Read more

UNANSWERED QUESTIONS: GOP senators dig for info on Jordanian Marine base breachers …Read more

WILD CLAIM: 'Squad' Democrat alleges Trump DOJ would go on 'murdering spree' …Read more

'FATAL FLAWS': House GOP lawmaker urges Merchan to consider 'fatal flaws' in case, refer matter to FEC …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

'UNCONSTITUTIONAL': GOP releases document they say 'confirms' fears about Biden voter registration in key swing state …Read more

'ENTHUSIASTICALLY' ENDORSED: Rand Paul issues support for GOP Senate candidate seeking to replace Romney …Read more

DROPPING THE HAMMER: Operative behind AI-powered Biden robocalls hit with 24 criminal charges, $6M fine …Read more

ERROR IN THE COURT: SCOTUS upholds GOP-drawn South Carolina voting map, says lower court was wrong to find racial discrimination …Read more

'UNAFRAID': Why Donald Trump is campaigning in one of the bluest counties in America …Read more

'POLITICAL THEATRE': Top Kennedy staffer steps down from role citing 'hateful and divisive atmosphere' …Read more

Across America

'WHY YOU'VE EARNED AN F': Stefanik grills elite college president on campus antisemitism in fiery exchange …Read more

'TOP OF THE LIST': VA gov headlines Reagan forum, stresses education …Read more

BRING EVAN HOME: Trump says WSJ reporter Gershkovich 'will be released almost immediately' after November election …Read more

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.