'Squad' Democrat claims Trump DOJ would go on 'murdering spree' with death penalty

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A Democratic lawmaker is claiming that if former President Trump is re-elected, his Department of Justice would go on a "murdering spree."

Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts made the speculations about political violence at a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing on the Office of Personnel Management on Wednesday.

Speaking about Project 2025, a policy roadmap for a future Republican president to consolidate political power created by the Heritage Foundation, Pressley criticized its plan to gut agencies and hire loyal staff via Schedule F appointments as a "pathway" to "wholesale policy violence."

"The federal government has the largest and most diverse workforce in the country and Schedule F – an Executive Order that would replace tens of thousands of civil servants with partisan sycophants would destroy our government infrastructure —destroy it," Pressley said at the hearing.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION RULE MAKES FIRING FEDERAL WORKERS HARDER AS TRUMP PROMISES 'DEEP STATE' REVAMP

"It is critical that we understand that the far-right extremists who are advocating for Schedule F see it as a means to an end. It is their pathway to enact widespread, wholesale policy violence," she continued.

'SQUAD' MEMBER AYANNA PRESSLEY CALLS FOR ALLOWING 'INCARCERATED CITIZENS' AND 16-YEAR-OLDS TO VOTE

Pressley went on to claim that under another Trump presidency, the Department of Justice would perpetrate a "murdering spree" via abuse of capital punishment.

"The Department of Justice would go on a murdering spree," Pressley told the committee. "It would rush to use the death penalty and expand its use to even more people while circumventing due process protections."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Trump campaign and the Heritage Foundation for reaction to the representative's comments.