Fox News Politics: Biden's 'Big Boy Press Conference'

What's happening…

-House passes bill requiring proof of citizenship to vote

-Huge number of Democrats say Biden must step aside in new poll

-Obama silent on reports that he's pushing Biden out of the race

Politicians' Predictions

Congressional lawmakers departed Washington, D.C., around noon on Thursday, hours before President Biden’s pivotal press conference, where the 81-year-old leader is tasked with fighting off concerns that he is not fit for another four years in office.

Some Democrats were relatively muted in their responses to Fox News Digital on whether the president would do a good job at the press conference, while others insisted the president would pull it off.

Republicans, who have long argued Biden is not mentally fit for office, largely said Biden would show more of the same signs of aging he showed at last month’s CNN Presidential Debate against former President Trump …Read more

White House

LONG TIME COMING: Biden's last solo presser was held 8 months ago …Read more

RARE REJECTION: Biden nominee blocked amid controversy over transgender inmate recommendation …Read more

DIAGNOSIS: DENIAL: White House continues to spurn media requests to talk to Biden's doc …Read more

'NOT SURPRISING': 'Obama bro' breaks silence about Biden's mental fitness at Hollywood fundraiser after damaging Clooney op-ed …Read more

'THIS IS CONCERNING': Biden admin grilled over countries refusing to take back migrants …Read more

Capitol Hill

'SAFEGUARD': House passes bill requiring voters prove citizenship in federal elections …Read more

'BIG BOY PRESS CONFERENCE': Dems quiet on Biden's NATO speech ahead of solo press conference …Read more

FINE FAILS: House rejects bill to make Garland pay $10,000 per day for Biden-Hur audio tapes …Read more

'REAL DISGRACE': All but 5 Democrats undermined Democracy with just one vote last night: GOP Rep …Read more

'CLOSER AND CLOSER': Dem rep leaning towards urging Biden to drop out, would back Harris nomination or open convention …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

TIED TO BIDEN: Battleground Dem feels heat after Biden's debate as party turmoil continues …Read more

‘VERY STRONG STANCE’: Trump says Burgum's pro-life record is an 'issue' for VP possibilities …Read more

CRISIS OF CONFIDENCE: Huge majority of Democrats say Biden must step aside even as Biden-Trump horse race is tied: poll …Read more

'NOTHING ELSE TO OFFER': Trump campaign fires back at 'fear-mongering' Dem strategy in aftermath of disastrous Biden debate …Read more

'SCHEDULING CONFLICT': Battleground Dems skipping Biden adviser meeting as concerns over preisdent's candidacy grow …Read more

‘GET OUT OF POLITICS’: Trump calls George Clooney a 'rat' for turning on President Biden …Read more

CASH DRYING UP: Biden fundraising takes a big hit amid rising chorus of calls from Democrats for president to end re-election campaign …Read more

'LAST WEEK OF EMPLOYMENT': Trump roasts Biden with clip from Clooney movie after actor calls for new Dem nominee …Read more

SAY IT AIN'T SO: Obama silent over reports he’s working ‘behind the scenes’ to force Biden out of the 2024 race …Read more

'FESS UP': Republican challenger calls on red state Dem to come clean on Biden …Read more

Trials and Tribulations

'FACELESS LEVIATHAN': Major SCOTUS decision praised by Republicans strips power of 'unelected bureaucrats' …Read more

STRONG ARM OF THE LAW: Michael Cohen goes to the Supreme Court against Trump …Read more

Across America

'BASICALLY A VEGETABLE': Portnoy mocks Clooney for waiting to admit Biden's 'gone' …Read more

HOME OR AWAY?: California gov hit for putting state's woes on backburner while barnstorming for Biden …Read more

