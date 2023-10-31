Fox News Politics: The next ambassador to Israel

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail .

What's happening:

• Senate votes on Biden's nominee for ambassador to Israel…

• Hamas commander who 'directed' October 7 terror attack killed in airstrike. Follow Fox News for the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

New Ambassador

The Senate confirmed Biden's nominee for ambassador to Israel Tuesday, despite pushback from most Republicans about his involvement in the Obama administration's Iran deal.

Lew, who was Treasury secretary under Obama, won support from two Republican senators (Rand Paul and Lindsey Graham) for a 53-44 vote.

Few Republicans were more vocal in their criticism than Sen. Tom Cotton, who said in a Fox News Digital opinion piece that Lew lied to the Senate and "acted as the de facto banker and business agent of the ayatollahs."

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul was the only Republican to support Lew's nomination in committee before it came to the whole Senate. He told Fox News at the time that it was important to have an ambassador given that Israel is in the midst of a war.

"I think it's important to have a representative from the United States," Paul said. "I met with him privately. I think he's a thoughtful individual and I think he will do a good job."

Israel at War

VP IN THE UK: Harris, Sunak to discuss Israel, Ukraine during visit for AI summit …Read more

NOT POSSIBLE: Hillary Clinton says those demanding ceasefire 'don't know Hamas' …Read more

DENYING DOLLARS: Florida Republican's bill would strip taxpayer funding for UN group until it condemns Hamas …Read more

'WHERE IS YOUR PRIDE': Hecklers scream at Blinken for Israel-Hamas 'ceasefire' during Senate hearing …Read more

Campaign Trail

LEFT OUT: Biden's challenger rips far-left Dems for vote against condemning Hamas ...Read more

'NEVER!': Trump won't consider potential Fulton County plea deal, source says …Read more

'STILL THE ONE': The Iowa caucuses are coming, and Trump remains the dominating front-runner in the 2024 GOP presidential primary election …Read more

'BULLS---' BLACKOUT: House Democrat wages war on sports broadcast monopolies: ‘Bulls---t’ …Read more

STOP AT COURT: Cases seek to stop Trump from becoming President again …Read more

'SKINFOLK AIN'T KINFOLK': Soros-funded group disparages Black GOP governor candidate as Uncle Tom …Read more

SHOOK UP: Democrats, media boosters are 'terrified' Trump will beat Biden next year …Read more

DEAN'S LIST: Dean Phillips campaign to primary Biden gets off to 'baffling' start …Read more

Capitol Hill

COMPROMISE: Top House GOP group calls on Johnson to find border deal with Senate …Read more

SEEING DOUBLE: Man in Fetterman costume manhandles activist confronting senator …Read more

TAKING A STAND: Tuberville remains firm on military blockade over Pentagon abortion policy …Read more

OLD TIES: Rep. Andre Carson has a long history of anti-Israel positions …Read more

TURNING UP THE HEAT: Senate Democrats announce next steps in Supreme Court ethics investigation …Read more

Across the Land

I'M THE PROBLEM IT'S ME: Blue state gov spent thousands in taxpayer dollars at events including Taylor Swift concert …Read more

GREEN DEBT: Biden's war on oil drilling may cost him his climate agenda …Read more