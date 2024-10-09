Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Elections

Fox News Decision Desk projects Rick Scott Senate re-election win in Florida

Rick Scott is projected to hold onto his Senate seat

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Channel Video

Fox News Channel

Republican Sen. Rick Scott is expected to win re-election to the Senate in Florida, and secure a second term in the upper chamber.

The Fox News Decision Desk projected Scott would win his race on Tuesday night. 

Before running for Senate, Scott served two terms as the 45th governor of Florida, from 2011 to 2019. 

Scott, who has served one term in the Senate, was challenged by Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell for the seat representing the Sunshine State.

DEMS POUR $25M INTO GROUND GAME AS GOP INCHES CLOSER TO SENATE MAJORITY

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference at Gaylord National Resort &amp; Convention Center on March 2, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 2, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Alex Wong)

Mucarsel-Powell previously served one term representing Florida's 26th Congressional District from 2019 to 2021, before being ousted by Trump-backed Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., in 2020.

BIDEN'S PREFERRED CANDIDATE, MUCARSEL-POWELL, WINS FLORIDA DEM SENATE PRIMARY

The Democrat immigrated to the U.S. from South America with her mother and sister when she was young, and said the reason for launching her Senate bid was because "our democracy, our economy, and our rights are all on the line," according to her campaign website.

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, former representative and Democratic Senate candidate for Florida, speaks during an event with President Biden, not pictured, at the Hillsborough Community College Dale Mabry campus in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, former representative and Democratic Senate candidate for Florida, speaks during an event with President Biden, not pictured, at the Hillsborough Community College Dale Mabry campus in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (Thomas Simonetti)

During his campaign for re-election, Scott was also running in a separate race within the Senate GOP conference, announcing in May his candidacy for Republican leader in the next Senate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Republican senator will face opponents Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who are also eyeing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's long-held position. 

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics