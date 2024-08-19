Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Biden's preferred candidate, Mucarsel-Powell, wins Florida Dem Senate primary

President Biden has described former Rep Debbie Mucarsel-Powell as Florida's 'next US senator'

By Charles Creitz Fox News
Published
close
Mucarsel-Powell rejects AOC's blaming US for Cuba crisis, pans Trump response Video

Mucarsel-Powell rejects AOC's blaming US for Cuba crisis, pans Trump response

Former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., joins 'Your World' with reaction.

The South Florida Democrat who previously held the title of first Ecuadorian American in Congress has defeated her primary challengers as she seeks the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Rick Scott.

Former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell was projected to win the Democrat primary on Tuesday evening, according to the Associated Press.

mucarsel_powell_dem

U.S. Senate Candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell speaks during a press conference on June 24, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.  (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Scott, won his own contested race Tuesday, has led Mucarsel-Powell in a likely matchup by mid single-digits in recent polls.

Biden has endorsed Mucarsel-Powell, previously referring to her as Florida’s "next U.S. senator."

Biden ceasefire 1908 Springfield race riot

President Biden endorsed former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images/File)

Mucarsel-Powell immigrated to the U.S. as a teenager and won the Florida Keys-centric seat currently held by Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., for one term in 2018.

She previously worked in the nonprofit sector.

President Joe Biden

President Biden (Samuel Corum/AFP via Getty Images/File)

Her challenger, Stanley Campbell, appeared to focus his campaign directly on Scott, expressing confidence he would win the nomination.

"I’m going to beat Rick Scott like he stole something," Campbell said during a recent visit to a Baptist church, according to the Florida Phoenix.

FLASHBACK: GOP FLIPS FLORIDA CONGRESSIONAL SEAT, SPEAKING TO DEMOCRAT STRUGGLES IN SOUTHERN TIP OF STATE

Every Republican needs to say ‘this has to stop’: Scott Video

He has criticized the fact that many Democrats were already calling Mucarsel-Powell the "nominee" prior to Tuesday's contest, the outlet reported.

Veteran and community organizer Rod Joseph highlighted his military service on his campaign website and said he had been nicknamed "The Truth" for "steadfast adherence to honesty and integrity."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A native of Haiti, Joseph said on his campaign website he wanted to ensure access to quality health care and champion criminal justice reform as "cornerstone[s]" of his mission to "foster equality, justice and opportunity for all."

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.

More from Politics