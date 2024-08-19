Biden's preferred candidate, Mucarsel-Powell, wins Florida Dem Senate primary

The South Florida Democrat who previously held the title of first Ecuadorian American in Congress has defeated her primary challengers as she seeks the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Rick Scott.

Former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell was projected to win the Democrat primary on Tuesday evening, according to the Associated Press.

Scott, won his own contested race Tuesday, has led Mucarsel-Powell in a likely matchup by mid single-digits in recent polls.

Biden has endorsed Mucarsel-Powell, previously referring to her as Florida’s "next U.S. senator."

Mucarsel-Powell immigrated to the U.S. as a teenager and won the Florida Keys-centric seat currently held by Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., for one term in 2018.

She previously worked in the nonprofit sector.

Her challenger, Stanley Campbell, appeared to focus his campaign directly on Scott, expressing confidence he would win the nomination.

"I’m going to beat Rick Scott like he stole something," Campbell said during a recent visit to a Baptist church, according to the Florida Phoenix.

He has criticized the fact that many Democrats were already calling Mucarsel-Powell the "nominee" prior to Tuesday's contest, the outlet reported.

Veteran and community organizer Rod Joseph highlighted his military service on his campaign website and said he had been nicknamed "The Truth" for "steadfast adherence to honesty and integrity."

A native of Haiti, Joseph said on his campaign website he wanted to ensure access to quality health care and champion criminal justice reform as "cornerstone[s]" of his mission to "foster equality, justice and opportunity for all."