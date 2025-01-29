Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and political allies launch public affairs firm

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has joined forces with five other figures to found Watchtower Strategy, a public affairs organization.

The other people involved include Jeff Miller, Dan Conston, Arthur Schwartz, Cliff Sims and Brian Walsh.

"Watchtower Strategy is a premier public affairs firm founded by six leaders at the pinnacle of American politics. Watchtower specializes in strategy, advocacy, and crisis communications," the organization's website declares.

A press release indicates that the group "will provide strategic advisory services for CEOs and senior executives, helping them navigate high stakes issues at the intersection of business, government, and public relations. The firm also specializes in developing and executing issue advocacy campaigns, with a proven track record of shaping public debates and influencing key policy outcomes."

Fox News Digital attempted to reach out to McCarthy for comment on Wednesday but did not receive a response in time for publication.

"The launch of Watchtower Strategy comes at a pivotal and promising moment for our country," McCarrthy said, according to the press release. "Navigating this moment can be both an opportunity and a challenge. The Watchtower team is trusted, tested, and built for success."

McCarthy, Watchtower Strategy's chairman, is also a member of the C3 AI advisory board, and he is on the Anivive Lifesciences board of directors.

C3 AI's website says the organization "is a leading Enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation."

Anivive has described itself as a "pet pharmaceutical company."

McCarthy obtained the speaker's gavel in 2023 after a whopping 15 rounds of balloting. He was later ousted from the speakership, and eventually resigned from Congress before the end of his term.

McCarthy attended President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony last week.