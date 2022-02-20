Former Hillary Clinton spokesman slams reporting on Durham motion: ‘Bull—-”

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former spokesman for Hillary Clinton responded to Fox News inquiries for reaction to the filing from Special Counsel John Durham that alleges lawyers for the Clinton campaign paid a technology company to gain access to servers belonging to Trump Tower and the White House.

Former Clinton spokesman Philippe Reines said, "I can say with confidence that what the Right is doing now with its insanely overwrought and hysterical reaction to the most recent Durham filing will be a case study in yet another plunge deeper into the abyss.

"It has moved on from simply grossly exaggerating moments to outright disregard reality. Someone wrote something on some piece of paper and that piece of paper has become the newest testament.," he added.

"You know that’s bulls--t," he continued. Reines said that the "distinction in coverage is in two interrelated ways: truthfulness & volume."

Reines also took umbrage with Fox News' coverage of the Durham filing.

"FOX and others like it pretend that it’s providing information nobody else is covering. The audience is made to feel they’re in on a secret," former Clinton spokesman Philippe Reines said in an email to Fox News. "Only they are over-informed and the rest of us live on a bubble devoid of inconvenient truths.

"Those treating their audience like fools to buy anything sold to them are being inundated with it," Reines wrote.

A filing from Durham this month alleges that lawyers for the Clinton campaign paid a technology company to gain access to servers belonging to Trump Tower, and later the White House , in order to establish an "inference" to bring to government agencies linking Donald Trump to Russia .

Durham had filed a motion related to any potential conflicts of interests between the case and former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, who has been charged with making a false statement to a federal agent. Sussmann allegedly told the FBI he was not working for Clinton when he brought forth documents allegedly linking Trump to Russia ahead of the election. He has pleaded not guilty.

The filing alleges that Sussmann "had assembled and conveyed the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a technology executive (Tech Executive 1) at a U.S.-based internet company (Internet Company 1) and the Clinton campaign."

Sussmann’s "billing records reflect" that he "repeatedly billed the Clinton Campaign for his work on the Russian Bank-1 allegations," according to Durham’s filing.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.