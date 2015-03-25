Florida GOP Rep Ginny Brown-Waite to Retire

Rep. Ginny Brown-Waite, R-Fla., announced Friday she is retiring. Brown-Waite released a joint statement along with Hernando Country, Florida Sheriff Richard Nugent, who she wants to succeed her.

The congresswoman cites health problems specifically surrounding her pancreas.

Brown-Waite has served four terms in Congress and was first elected in 2002. The seat is expected to remain Republican.

Rep. Ginny Brown-Waite:

"As I have prepared for my campaign, I have been troubled by persistent health problems and have come to the disappointing and sad conclusion that I cannot run for reelection. There are simply too many unresolved issues around my health and my pancreas in particular. As of this morning, my doctors are still undecided about what course to pursue next for my treatments.

"I encouraged Sheriff Nugent to run because I know him to be a strong conservative who will continue my fight for veterans and seniors. This past week Rich told me he would stand in my place for election to Congress. On Monday I will to ask the Secretary of State to withdraw my name from the ballot.

As I go forward with my medical treatments, I would continue to ask for your prayers for my family and me."

Sheriff Richard Nugent:

"I am deeply honored by the trust Ginny has placed in me. As Wendy and I discussed beginning this campaign and what it would mean for our family, we could not turn down this call to duty at such a serious time for our country.

"My history of service began as an 18 year old enlisting in the Air Force and serving 6 years in the Illinois Air National Guard, 12 years as a Police Officer in a suburb of Chicago and as a deputy Sheriff and Sheriff in Hernando County Florida for the past 25 years. My wife has been a teacher in our public schools for 29 years and all three of my son's are committed to serving this great nation as officers in the US Army. Our family has a legacy of service. We will run a vigorous campaign based on the conservative values shared by so many of our neighbors in Hernando County and throughout the 5th District.

"There is no one in this country who has been more committed to serving our seniors and veterans than Ginny Brown-Waite. I am proud to continue her fight on their behalf and thank Ginny for her service and sacrifice."