Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

POLITICS
Published
Last Update December 14, 2016

Five Things Mitt Has To Worry About This Week

By Terra.com | Fox News
Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, speaks at a campaign event in Bow, N.H., Friday, July 20, 2012. Romney auditions on the international stage next week as he travels to England, Israel and Poland looking to establish credibility as a potential commander in chief in his challenge to President Barack Obama. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, speaks at a campaign event in Bow, N.H., Friday, July 20, 2012. Romney auditions on the international stage next week as he travels to England, Israel and Poland looking to establish credibility as a potential commander in chief in his challenge to President Barack Obama. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak) (AP)

This is make or break week for Mitt Romney.

With just over a week to go until he faces President Barack Obama in the first presidential debate, he’s slipping in the polls, under fire from conservatives, and still staggering from the self-inflicted damage of his secretly recorded comments that 47 percent of voters are moochers looking for government handouts.

Let’s face it, things are bad.

Here are five things Romney has to worry about.

Grandma is angry. Paul Ryan, his running mate, got booed – repeatedly – at an AARP gathering Friday in New Orleans when he talked about repealing Obamacare as a way of saving Medicare. Seniors are important.

More On This...

For more go to Terra.com 

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino
Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino