Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Congress
Published

Feinstein’s future ‘in her own hands’ amid extended health absence from Judiciary Committee, Durbin says

Durbin says keeping Feinstein on Judiciary Committee was ‘right decision at the time'

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Senate GOP blocks Democrats from replacing Feinstein on committee Video

Senate GOP blocks Democrats from replacing Feinstein on committee

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the significance of Sen. Feinstein's absence amid the push to confirm Biden's judicial nominees.

The future of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is "in her own hands," Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Sunday, as Feinstein's extended absence from the panel due to health issues has some fellow Democrats calling for her resignation.

Durbin, who succeeded Feinstein as chair of the Judiciary Committee, said during an appearance on NBC’s "Meet the Press" that the longtime lawmaker has undergone "several weeks of travail" over a health issue involving shingles, but still wants to return to serve the committee. 

"She said to Chuck Schumer last week that ‘I want to get on a plane next Monday and be there,’" Durbin said. "I want her to come back, too, but her future is in her own hands and her family’s consultation. I wish her the best and I hope she can return very soon."

Feinstein has been sidelined since early March after her office announced she was being treated for shingles at a San Francisco hospital.

REPUBLICANS BLOCK SCHUMER'S REQUEST TO REPLACE FEINSTEIN ON JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

Dianne Feinstein

Sen. Dianne Feinstein took an extended medical absence from the Senate and is now facing calls for her resignation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

When asked if he had "any regrets" over keeping Feinstein on the committee despite the senator’s health challenges, Durbin cited Feinstein's record of service and claimed that it was the right call when he made it.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.,

Sen. Dick Durbin said he hopes Feinstein returns to serve on the committee after facing health issues. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

FELLOW DEMOCRATS TURN ON DIANNE FEINSTEIN, CALL FOR HER RESIGNATION FROM SENATE: ‘DERELICTION OF DUTY’

"She’s served on this committee for decades and served with distinction," Durbin said. "She stepped aside from the chairmanship and gave me an opportunity to serve as chairman. She wanted to stay on the committee for other issues that were important to her. It made sense and I think it was the right decision at the time."

Rep. Ro Khanna addresses his call for Sen. Feinstein resignation Video

While Durbin said he would not call for Feinstein’s resignation, other Democrats have.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Dean Phillips, D-Minn., both commended Feinstein’s lifetime of public service but said it was time for her to step down if she could no longer fulfill her duties.

More from Politics