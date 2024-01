Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

EXCLUSIVE: Federal investigators suggested banks search private financial transactions using terms beyond "Trump" and "MAGA" after Jan. 6, 2021. Additional suggested terms included "Biden," "Kamala," "Antifa," and more, sources familiar told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital on Wednesday reported that the Treasury Department’s Office of Stakeholder Integration and Engagement in the Strategic Operations of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, distributed materials to financial institutions that outlined "typologies" of "various persons of interest" and provided the banks with "suggested search terms and Merchant Category Codes for identifying transactions on behalf of federal law enforcement."

Sources familiar told Fox News Digital on Thursday that the search terms, like "MAGA" and "Trump" were generated by a bank and used to help them identify suspicious transactions when reviewing customer transactional information.

The sources said those terms were shared by FinCEN with other banks to help those banks to comply with their own suspicious activity reports.

But beyond the terms identified by the House Judiciary Committee, the unnamed bank generated other terms, which FinCEN shared with other banks, the sources told Fox News Digital.

The source said the additional search terms included: "White Power," "Camp Auschwitz," "Antifa," "Proud B," "Storm the," "Capitol," "Groyper Army," "Threepers," "boogaloo," "civil war," "last sons," "kill," "shoot," "gun," "death," "murder," "Biden," "Kamala," "Pelosi," "Schumer," and "Pence."

The sources said the distribution of the search terms, including "MAGA" and "Trump" was done during the Trump administration.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.