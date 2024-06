President Biden could face major "political blowback" should he ultimately decide to pardon his son, Hunter, following his conviction Tuesday on federal charges related to the purchase of a firearm, elections experts tell Fox News Digital.

Biden vowed to "accept the outcome" of the case following the verdict, and has said he will not be issuing a pardon, but considering his son faces a maximum of 25 years in prison, some say the possibility of the president changing his mind wouldn't be that far-fetched.

"I don't think that American voters really care very much about the gun charges. What they care about is the influence peddling, and these business dealings that have been covert. So, I think with a pardon, that immediately feeds into how there is impropriety going on with this family," Republican strategist Tricia McLaughlin told Fox.

"I don't even know if people are going to be paying attention at all to these gun charges, but I think that there would be major political backlash," she said, adding the trial had already led to more questions surrounding Hunter's infamous laptop.

The laptop was entered as evidence in the trial by prosecutors last week, further proof that it actually exists and was, in fact, not a tool of Russian disinformation as was suggested by Biden's 2020 presidential campaign and former Biden-supporting intelligence community officials.

"We know without a doubt the laptop exists, but I think that this just kind of unearths that issue even further, and the same would be said for a pardon, especially if Joe Biden said the laptop didn't exist, and called talk of a pardon Republican talking points," McLaughlin said. "If both those things turn out to be true, Biden has zero credibility, especially when it comes to dealings with his own family."

Republican strategist Erin Perrine told Fox that Biden's "hemorrhaging support from every corner of the Democratic base" meant Hunter's conviction should be "the least of his worries," but she agreed with McLaughlin that a pardon would highlight accusations of impropriety within the Biden family.

"Even the possibility that Biden could change his mind and pardon his son only highlights what Republicans have been saying about an unequal justice system and a double standard of justice for Democrats and their familial felons," she said.

"The idea that a pardon is a possibility is why Americans are appalled at how Biden has weaponized the judicial system."

Political commentator Kristin Tate had a slightly different take. She told Fox a pardon flip-flip would "make very little difference" to Biden politically, but that "Biden apologists" would claim the trial was politically motivated, essentially providing cover for the president if he were to pardon his son.

She also argued there was no way Hunter would spend any significant time in jail, regardless of any potential pardon, "even though he should."

"There is a two-tiered justice system in the United States. We saw that with Hillary Clinton when she flagrantly broke the law, but nothing was done. Contrast that with what’s happening to Donald Trump with very questionable charges. Mark my words, Hunter is not going to jail," Tate said.

"The justice system in the United States has been completely weaponized and politicized, and it’s become a dangerous joke," she added.

Hunter was found guilty on all charges in the case, including making false statements in the purchase of a gun, making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federally licensed gun dealer, and possession of a gun by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

The jury deliberated for a total of three hours between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.