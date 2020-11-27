Ex-aide Alexis Grenell rips Gov. Andrew Cuomo in blistering essay

A former aid to Andrew Cuomo ripped her into old boss after a heated press conference exchange between the New York governor and reporters, alleging that despite his "competent" governorship throughout the pandemic, “this is who he is the rest of the time.”

In an Op-ed for The Nation, Alexis Grenell called Cuomo a “snarling attack dog who gaslights fellow Democrats and deploys staff to call his female critics ‘f-----g idiots’.”

Cuomo reportedly got fired up after a reporter said they were confused on the status of New York’s public school policy, amid the fluctuating severity during the coronavirus pandemic.

“First of all let’s try not to be obnoxious and offensive in your tone because you’re 100 percent wrong, these laws have all been in effect for months,” Cuomo said, referring to the New York’s standard for keeping schools closed if the infection rate surpasses three percent. “I don’t know if you were here, or you were paying attention.”

“I’m confused. Parents are still confused as well,” Wall Street Journal reporter Jimmy Vielkind reportedly said, aided by a New York Times reporter who also said they were confused on the state’s current situation.

Grenell accused Cuomo of a “Trump-style tantrum,” an ironic comparison given the two’s testy relationship throughout the pandemic and Trump’s repeated claims that the media has treated him unfairly.

Cuomo reportedly told reporters last week that parents are not in fact confused, and advised them to read the laws surrounding their COVID-19 policies.

“I don’t really care what you think,” he added after The New York Times reporter also voiced his confusion. “Of course you agree with him, because you’re in the same business with him.”

But Grenell claimed this sort of behavior is not out of left field, and she wrote how the spat highlighted what some see as Cuomo’s lack transparency in addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

“Cuomo undeniably offered a vision of competent, humane government at the height of the crisis, but this is who he is the rest of the time,” Grenell wrote. “It’s why he and his staff reflexively insult anyone who criticizes his handling of the pandemic.”

Grenell also pointed out that Cuomo never answered the questions to clear up the reporter's confusion.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza then announced that schools would be closed, before the end of last week’s press conference. Grenwell said this suggested that the state and city officials were not on the same page when it came to coronavirus safety standards and what led to the reporter's confusion to begin with.

Cuomo’s office could not be immediately reached to comment on the critical op-ed targeting the governor’s demeanor and leadership.