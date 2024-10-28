Eric Trump reveals if dad would prosecute Hillary Clinton, Hunter Biden if given 2nd term

Eric Trump gave a glimpse into his father’s priorities if elected on Nov. 5, saying former President Donald Trump wants nothing to do with prosecuting Hunter Biden or Hillary Clinton.

The 40-year-old son of the former president spoke with the Daily Mail on Thursday while in Palm Beach, Florida, and provided the publication with what he says are his father’s priorities.

"He would want nothing to do with prosecuting Hunter Biden or Hillary Clinton," Eric Trump said. "He doesn’t give a damn. He wants these games to end."

Eric Trump said his father wants a "safe, prosperous world and a fruitful society."

"He wants to get back to a country that is actually functional that wins on everything we do. He wants to win on education, safety, economy, military. He doesn't want to go into senseless wars," Eric Trump told the Daily Mail.

He said his father wants the respect of the entire world.

He insisted that his father would not seek revenge on his political foes.

Eric Trump listed multiple efforts that have been made to "destroy" his father, including the "Russia hoax" that was pushed by Hillary Clinton's campaign.

Hunter Biden, President Biden's son, has faced a litany of legal issues. In September, he pleaded guilty to nine federal tax charges.

He faces a maximum of 17 years in prison for those charges.

In June, Hunter Biden was found guilty of three felony charges related to a gun purchase he made in 2018. Prosecutors said he lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

He faces up to 25 years in prison in the gun case.

He is set to be sentenced for both cases in December. President Biden has vowed not to pardon his son.

While Eric Trump insists his father would not seek revenge against his rivals, Donald Trump himself has not ruled out showing mercy.

Last week, Donald Trump refused to rule out pardoning Hunter Biden if he wins the election.

"I wouldn’t do anything that would be overt in terms of Hunter. It’s a sad situation. But I could have done that with Hillary Clinton," Trump told Fox News’ Bill Melugin. "I could have done it with Hillary and certainly could do it with Hunter or whatever. But I don’t want to do it with Hunter either, and I’ll bet you the father probably pardons him."

When Trump mentioned Hillary, it was not clear why, because she was never formally charged with a federal crime.

Trump was later asked about pardoning Hunter again, and he said, "I wouldn’t take it off the books."

