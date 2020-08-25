Rudy Giuliani says NY AG Letitia James is ‘disgrace,’ should be removed

New York Attorney General Letitia James campaigned as a "hitman" against President Trump, which is completely unethical, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said on a radio show Tuesday.

Appearing alongside Eric Trump, who was subpoenaed by James in her investigation of the Trump Organization, Giuliani told the "Brian Kilmeade Show" she should be removed as AG.

ERIC TRUMP RESPONDS TO NEW YORK STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL LETITIA JAMES’ NEWEST DEMANDS

"This woman is a disgrace as a prosecutor," Giuliani, President Trump's attorney, said. "You don’t run as a hitman for a particular person. I've never heard of that."

Trump, the president's son, said he's not worried after all the investigations that have buffetted the administration.

DONALD TRUMP, JR.: PRESIDENT TRUMP DEFENDS SCHOOL CHOICE FROM ATTACKS BY DEMOCRATS AND TEACHERS’ UNIONS

"I am probably the most subpoenaed person in the world," Trump told Kilmeade.

He believes James should recuse herself in this case.

"She actually runs the Democratic Attorney Generals for Joe Biden," he said. "She campaigned on taking my father down. She stupidly put this in clips. It's online. She fundraised off of this ... she needs to recuse herself."

"The ethical violations of what she's doing is truly horrible," he added. "Why would you speak to somebody who literally campaigned on taking out your family, taking out your father?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The executive vice president of the Trump Organization, who is speaking Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention, said it's not about him, it's about his father.

"It's sad that we have to deal with this but it is what it is," Trump said. "We will win like we've won all the other ones."