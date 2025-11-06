Eric Trump calls his father live on stage during Turning Point event

Expand / Collapse search
Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Eric Trump called his father live on stage during a Turning Point USA event on the campus of Auburn University in Alabama. President Donald Trump then told a packed arena, "We love Charlie" and, "He’s looking down on us right now."

The president’s son, who was co-hosting the event with his wife, Lara Trump, drew cheers on Wednesday night when he asked those in attendance, "By the way, should we see what he is doing right now? Should we try calling him?"

"Hello? Hello?" Donald Trump was heard saying on the call as Eric Trump held his phone up to a microphone, drawing a raucous applause.

"So we have the most beautiful crowd of people, thousands and thousands of people at Auburn University. They are incredibly enthusiastic, and they absolutely adore this country, they adore God, and they adore you," Eric Trump said.

ERIKA KIRK RECALLS LAST MOMENTS WITH CHARLIE BEFORE HIS ‘HORROR MOVIE’ MURDER, ADDRESSES ASSASSINATION VIDEO

Split image of Donald Trump and Eric Trump

Eric Trump, right, called his father, President Donald Trump, left, during a Turning Point USA event on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, at Auburn University in Alabama. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"Well, I want to just say hello to everybody, I hope Erika is doing a good job and Lara is doing a good job. And Auburn is a special place, I’ve been there many times," Donald Trump responded.

"I just want to pay my respects to Charlie and Erika — these are two incredible people. And Erika, I’ve spoken to her often, she is just a spectacular person, and she is going to start where Charlie left off, and we should never allow this to happen," the president also said, referencing the Sept. 10 assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

TURNING POINT MONTANA STATE EVENT FEATURING RAMASWAMY, GIANFORTE DRAWS THOUSANDS

erika kirk sits down with jesse watters

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, sits down with Fox News host Jesse Watters for her first interview since the assassination of her husband. (Fox News)

"One of the greatest people we have ever known and was so responsible for our win. And we love Charlie, he’s looking down on us right now, all of us and Erika, you just, you are there some place, and you just take care of yourself. We are with you all the way, and we are with the great people that my son and Lara are speaking to, and I love you all," the president continued.

"As President of the United States, I love you all and our country is doing great," Donald Trump added.

Turning Point USA said on its website that each stop of the "This is the Turning Point" tour "is a chance to honor Charlie’s mission and keep the fight alive.

Vice President JD Vance speaking at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi on podium.

Vice President JD Vance addresses a Turning Point USA audience at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2025. (Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)

"We know he wouldn’t want us to surrender or be coerced into silence. Free speech is only free if we use our voices," the organization said.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

