Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ELECTIONS

Effort to ban Trump from Minnesota primary ballot shot down by state's supreme court

Former President Donald Trump will be allowed on Minnesota's primary ballot after the state's supreme court dismissed a challenge

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
Republicans are 'fully lockstep' with Donald Trump: Gianno Caldwell Video

Republicans are 'fully lockstep' with Donald Trump: Gianno Caldwell

FOX News political analyst Gianno Caldwell discuss former President Trump leading Biden in key states and the Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' expected endorsement of Ron DeSantis.

The Minnesota Supreme Court announced Wednesday that it has dismissed a lawsuit and will allow former President Donald Trump to stay on the primary ballot.

The court dismissed the lawsuit which it stated was seeking an end to Trump's candidacy under a rarely-used constitutional provision that forbids those who "engaged in insurrection" from holding office.

With this ruling, the Minnesota Supreme Court has refused to become the first in history to use Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to prevent someone from running for the presidency. 

By ruling that state law allows parties to put who ever they want on the primary ballot, the Minnesota Supreme court dodged the question of the lawsuit — does Trump’s alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol disqualify him from the presidency?

FLORIDA CFO SUGGESTS PUBLIC FUNDING FOR TRUMP'S LEGAL DEFENSE TO FIGHT 'LIBERAL PROSECUTORS'

"There is no state statute that prohibits a major political party from placing on the presidential nomination primary ballot, or sending delegates to the national convention supporting, a candidate who is ineligible to hold office," Chief Justice Natalie Hudson stated. 

However, the court left the possibility open that plaintiffs could again try to knock Trump off the general election ballot in November. 

TRUMP DEMANDS JURY, SAYS NEW YORK AG HAS 'NO CASE' IN HEATED TESTIMONY

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Turning Point Action conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Officials say the Minnesota challenge was filed by the liberal group Free Speech For People, which said it will continue its campaign to end Trump’s presidential bid.

The ruling is also the first from a series of lawsuits filed by Free Speech For People and a second liberal group that are seeking to use Section 3 to end Trump's candidacy in the Republican presidential primary.

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE SUSPENDS CAMPAIGN, ENDORSES DONALD TRUMP

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the Independence Day Spectacular on Friday, June 30, 2023 in Pickens, S.C. (Sam Wolfe for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"Ridiculous 14th Amendment lawsuit just thrown out by Minnesota Supreme Court." He added, "Congratulations to all who fought this HOAX!" Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, following the ruling.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Many legal experts expect the issue to eventually reach the U.S. Supreme Court, which has never ruled on Section 3.