Trump rushing Barrett confirmation because of contested election fears, Durbin claims

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court to "rule in his favor on any election contest" during the opening portion of Barrett's confirmation hearing on Monday.

"President Trump has made it clear he wants another of his appointees on the Supreme Court before the election because he anticipates court challenges over the vote," said Durbin, a top-ranking Senate Democrat. "President Trump has indicated he'd be perfectly happy to have a close election decided by a 6-3 conservative majority Supreme Court rather than by the votes of the American people."

AMERICAN BAR ASSOCIATION RATES AMY CONEY BARRETT 'WELL QUALIFIED' IN STATEMENT AHEAD OF CONFIRMATION HEARING

Durbin said Barrett was nominated to do Trump's "political chores."

"Judge Barrett, your nomination for a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the land comes before us under a cloud," Durbin said. "Abolish the [Affordable Care Act], rule in his favor on any election contest and even more. You cannot feel good upon a president cheapening this historic moment."

Durbin also called out Trump for "vanity and constitutional recklessness."

"This may be one of the most consequential elections in our nation's history because, for the first time in the history of the United States, an incumbent president refuses to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses the election," Durbin said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Durbin's fellow Senate Democrats Patrick Leahy of Vermont and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota also harped on Barrett being a danger to the Affordable Care Act.

Evie Fordham is a reporter for Fox Digital. Follow her on Twitter at @eviefordham.