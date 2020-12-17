DOJ sues Vermont hospital for forcing nurse to participate in abortion

The Justice Department filed a civil suit against the University of Vermont Medical Center for allegedly "deceptively misleading" and "forcing" a nurse to perform an abortion despite having a conflict with the procedure due to her religious beliefs.

JUDGE ANDREW P. NAPOLITANO: WHAT IT MEANS TO TRULY TAKE CHRISTMAN SERIOUSLY

The suit filed in Vermont federal court on Wednesday accuses the UVM hospital of violating the federal anti-discrimination statute known as the "Church Amendments."

"No institution or person should force any health care provider to perform an abortion if doing so would violate the provider’s religious beliefs or moral convictions. This kind of indecent coercion violates everything this country stands for," Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband for the Civil Rights Division said in a statement.

The statute, which came after the Supreme Court's landmark decision protecting women's right to an abortion in Roe v. Wade, prevents health institutions from discriminating against health care personnel who "refuse to perform or assist in the performance of [an] abortion" if it conflicts with their religious or moral beliefs.

"OCR’s latest threats are not just baseless from a legal standpoint, they’re an attack on reproductive care and we will do everything we can to protect our patients’ access to the services they need," hospital president Dr. Stephen Leffler said, according to reports by ABC News. "As the primary tertiary care center for our region, we have an obligation to provide access to safe and legal reproductive health care to our patients who rely on us," he said.

UVMMC did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The lawsuit alleges that an unnamed nurse was scheduled to partake in an abortion at the hospital, despite the nurse making her objections to the procedure known to the medical staff. She was then led to believe the procedure did not involve an abortion, the lawsuit said.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION BLOCKS FUNDING FOR CALIFORNIA, BRINGS DOJ SUIT OVER ABORTION ISSUES

"Once the deceived nurse entered the procedure room she learned the true nature of the procedure," the Department of Justice wrote in its filing. "After she reiterated her objection, UVMMC refused to find a non-objecting nurse to take over, effectively forcing the nurse to continue assisting in the abortion (or abandon the patient) despite her well-known religious objection."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP