Kushner says DNC politicians 'complaining about problems' they haven't solved for years

Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Trump, slammed politicians at the 2020 Democratic National Convention for complaining about problems that Trump is solving in an interview with "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.

Kushner, on the heels of Trump's United Arab Emirates-Israel peace deal, called his father-in-law the "results president."

KUSHNER HAILS ISRAEL-UAE PEACE DEAL AS 'PARADIGM SHIFT' FOR MIDDLE EAST

"The Democratic convention, you’re going to see a lot of politicians who have been doing this for a long time, complaining about problems that quite frankly they haven’t solved so you’ll hear a lot of complaints," Kushner said.

"But what you’ll hear about during President Trump’s convention is a lot of the successes that he’s had," Kushner added. "He’s a results president. He’s a businessman president."

CELEBRITIES REACT TO NIGHT ONE OF DNC: 'VOTE...LIKE YOUR LIVES DEPEND ON IT'

The White House senior adviser, who previously served on the campaign in 2016, said the issues Trump is running on this year are different from the last election against Hillary Clinton "because he solved a lot of the issues."

Kushner is joining Trump on a trip to Arizona on Tuesday celebrating the 300th mile of the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

"Border crossings are down significantly. The southern border is more secure than its ever been," Kushner said. "The two parties have different views on issues like immigration, but President Trump's had great successes in that space and in many other spaces, so I think he set the foundation for where this country has the potential to go."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kushner said the economy has recovered much faster than expected and as compared to other countries.

"Once we get to the [coronavirus] vaccine, we can start getting back to full normal again," he concluded, "and once that happens, President Trump is going to rebuild this economy into the greatest economy that America's ever seen."