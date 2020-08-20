DNC speakers: What to know about Michael Bloomberg

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg will be among the speakers to address the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Thursday.

The three-time mayor and billionaire Democrat will try to rally support for presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif, during the final night of the convention in which Biden will deliver his acceptance speech.

Last week, the longtime politician announced his plans to speak at the first virtual convention as the party began the formal process of nominating Biden as its candidate for president.

"This November, America has the opportunity to turn the page on the last four years & invest in our future," Bloomberg tweeted last week. "That starts at the @DemConvention when we nominate @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. I'm honored to be speaking at the DNC next week. I hope you'll join us."

Bloomberg was first elected mayor of New York City just weeks after the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

During his time in office, Bloomberg touted that he and his team led the city's resurgence after the worst terrorist attack on American soil, turned around the city's school system, and spurred economic growth leading to "record levels of job creation." He has spent his career confronting climate change.

However, his run for president quickly fizzled earlier this year, pulling his bid right after lackluster results on Super Tuesday.

In just over 100 days, Bloomberg spent over $500 million of his own fortune in a quixotic bid for the presidency that collapsed in stunning fashion on Super Tuesday, when he won just one U.S. territory, American Samoa.

By Wednesday morning, he quit the race and endorsed Biden, saying his continued presence in the rapidly shrinking field would make it harder for the party to defeat President Trump in November, his ultimate priority.

The businessman, worth roughly $48 billion according to estimates by Forbes, pledged to keep spending to defeat Trump.

