'Disturbing and sad': Sen. Kyrsten Sinema blasts Republicans who shouted at Biden during State of the Union

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., believes Republicans who shouted at President Biden during the State of the Union speech Tuesday are "beneath the dignity" of Congress.

"Everyone is raucous, and I was worried people were going to start throwing hotdogs and popcorn at each other," Sinema said during a Washington Post Live event of many Republicans who heckled Biden's speech to Congress. "To be honest, I find it beneath the dignity of the United States Congress. And what I find most disturbing about it, is the fact that it’s normalized."

During Biden's address, he claimed that Republicans want to sunset Medicare and Social Security, a comment that prompted shouts and heckling from members of the party.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., shouted "Liar!" at Biden after the comment, while another Republican yelled "it's your fault" after he addressed America's fentanyl crisis.

Sinema, who recently left the Democratic Party to register as an Independent, described the comments made towards the president as "disturbing and sad."

However, the Arizona Senator does not think that all Republicans are to blame, saying while there were "members of the Republican Party who engaged in behavior that I thought was not becoming of elected officials in our country, there are also members of the Democratic Party who would hiss or chant as well."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also blasted the Republicans for shouting during the speech.

"I'm confident that the overwhelming majority of the American people found that aggressive, childish, petulant behavior by the extreme MAGA Republicans who were yelling and screaming on the floor of the House during President Biden's State of the Union address to be distasteful," he told reporters.