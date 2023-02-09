Dem leader Jeffries calls Republicans who spoke out during Biden State of the Union 'childish,' 'petulant'

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is attacking Republicans Thursday for their behavior during President Biden’s State of the Union speech, calling their actions "childish" and "petulant."

"The behavior of the extreme MAGA Republicans speaks for itself," Jeffries told reporters.

"And I'm confident that the overwhelming majority of the American people found that aggressive, childish, petulant behavior by the extreme MAGA Republicans who were yelling and screaming on the floor of the House during President Biden's State of the Union address to be distasteful," he added.

Republicans jeered at President Biden on several occasions during his State of the Union address Tuesday.

FORMER BIDEN OFFICIAL FINE WITH PRESIDENT GETTING HECKLED AT STATE OF THE UNION: ‘HE’S NOT A KING’

The most controversial pushback from Republicans amid Biden's address came as the president claimed the opposing party wants to cut Social Security and Medicare.

JILL BIDEN CAUGHT FUNDRAISING DURING BIDEN’S STATE OF THE UNION SPEECH

"Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security sunset," Biden said before clarifying, "I'm not saying it's a majority."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was heard yelling, "Liar!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Well I'm glad – I'll tell ya, I enjoy conversion," Biden joked in response. "It means if Congress doesn't keep the programs the way they are, they'd go away. Other Republicans say – I'm not saying it's a majority of you."

Republicans also jeered the president when he discussed the national debt and border security.

Fox News’ Patrick Hauf contributed to this report.