9 discarded Pennsylvania ballots can be counted in 2020 vote tally: Report

The Pennsylvania county where a worker is believed to have mistakenly discarded nine mail-in ballots has linked them to voters, meaning they are eligible to be counted.

The incident occurred in Luzerne County, Pa., where the county manager said all of the mishandled ballots have been able to be verified, thanks to identifying information retrieved from them, according to the Wilkes Barre Times-Leader.

Amid ongoing discussions with local and federal investigators, it was reportedly decided that the ballots in question could be returned to the county and sent through the official tallying process.

PENNSYLVANIA OFFICIAL SAYS DUMPED MILITARY BALLOTS NOT ‘INTENTIONAL FRAUD’

Seven of the ballots were outside the envelope and were votes for Trump, which has caused the president to raise security concerns about the mail-in voting process.

Two of the ballots were resealed, and it is unclear which candidate they were for.

The Department of Justice initiated an investigation into the incident. An inquiry found that a contractor incorrectly discarded them.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar last month called the incident a “bad error,” indicating it was not “intentional fraud.”

