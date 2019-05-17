Rep. Nunes on Bill Barr's Fox News interview: 'I could take up whole show' with questions on Russia probe's origins

Rep. Devin Nunes responded Friday to brand-new information from Attorney General Bill Barr's exclusive Fox News interview, saying he still has a lengthy list of questions about how the FBI's Russia probe began in 2016.

During the sit-down with Bill Hemmer - his first TV interview since becoming attorney general - Barr said he wants to know whether “government officials abused their power and put their thumb on the scale."

"I’ve been trying to get answers to the questions and I've found that a lot of the answers have been inadequate and some of the explanations I've gotten don't hang together. In a senses I have more questions today than when I first started," he said.

BARR TEASES PELOSI, ASKS IF SHE BROUGHT HER HANDCUFFS ON SIDELINES OF DC EVENT

Nunes, the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, said on "America's Newsroom" that Barr's comments align with what he and other House Republicans have said for a long time.

"As we continued to pull back pieces of the onion, more and more things started to fall out that we had to follow up on. Even today, we continue to be in need of more answers," said Nunes, adding that he could take up the "whole show" with his list of questions.

Nunes, R-Calif., called Barr a "real professional" who won't accept the "poisonous garbage" - specifically the allegations from the Steele dossier - from some Democrats that has been furthered "irresponsibly" by the media.

BARR ASSEMBLES 'TEAM' TO LOOK INTO ORIGINS OF RUSSIA PROBE

Earlier this week, Fox News confirmed that Barr had tapped John Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, to conduct the inquiry into alleged misconduct and alleged improper government surveillance during the FBI counterintelligence probe.

Nunes said FBI counterintelligence investigations are "almost always used to go after foreigners" who are trying to harm Americans.

Nunes said the House Intelligence Committee released a report last year on the issue after reviewing all of the intelligence and found "zero evidence" of Trump-Russia collusion.

In the interview, Barr declined to say when Special Counsel Robert Mueller determined there was no collusion.