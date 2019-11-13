Deval Patrick jumps into Democratic presidential nomination race

Former two-term Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is jumping into the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Patrick declared his candidacy for the White House in a video on social media and in an email sent to supporters early Thursday.

"I admire and respect the candidates in the Democratic field that bring a richness of ideas and experience and a depth of character that makes me proud to be a Democrat," Patrick said. "But if the character of the candidates is an issue in every election, this time is about the character of the country. So in the spirit of profound gratitude for all the country has given to me, with a determination to build a better, more sustainable, more inclusive American dream for the next generation, I am today announcing my candidacy for president of the United States."

Patrick is expected to travel later on Thursday to neighboring New Hampshire to file for the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary. Friday is the last day for candidates to place their names on the primary ballot.

DEVAL PATRICK TO LAUNCH DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL BID

The former governor mulled launching a presidential campaign last year, assembling a team of advisers and enjoying the backing of some of former President Barack Obama’s top political aides. But late last year, Patrick announced he wouldn’t run, pointing to the “cruelty of our elections process.”

Patrick's campaign is likely to face high hurdles, including fundraising, a lack of national name recognition and entering the race extremely late in the election cycle. His move comes with less than three months to go until Iowa and New Hampshire kick off the presidential nominating calendar.

Patrick served as U.S. Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division from 1994-1997 under President Bill Clinton. He was elected governor of Massachusetts in 2006 and re-elected in 2010, the first black governor in the commonwealth's history.

THE LATEST FROM FOX NEWS ON THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

After leaving office in 2015, Patrick took a job with Bain Capital, the Boston-based private investment firm that became a liability to Mitt Romney - Patrick’s predecessor as Massachusetts governor – during Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign. Patrick’s tenure at the firm would likely be in the spotlight if he enters the 2020 race.

The news about Patrick jumping into the race broke Wednesday, as Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts – one of the co-front-runners in the 2020 Democratic race – was in New Hampshire to file for the primary.

Warren told Fox News that she hadn’t talked with Patrick in recent days and said “no” when asked if his entry into the race would complicate her campaign. When asked about Patrick's years working at Bain Capital, Warren answered: “I’m not here to criticize other Democrats. I’m here to talk about why I’m running for president.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In recent days, former New York City mayor and billionaire business and media mogul Mike Bloomberg has placed his name on the presidential primary ballots in Alabama and Arkansas as he moves closer to launching a White House run.

Sources close to Bloomberg tell Fox News that it’s unlikely Bloomberg would make any 2020 presidential announcement this week.