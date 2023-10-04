Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Corruption

Detroit-area mayor indicted by feds on bribery charge, who allege he took $50K in payments

Inkster Mayor Patrick Wimberly 'prioritized his personal interests and greed,’ FBI alleges

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Federal prosecutors have charged a Detroit-area mayor with bribery, alleging that he demanded and was provided $50,000 in cash payments to "facilitate the sale of property owned by the city to an outside party." 

Inkster Mayor Patrick Wimberly, 49, now risks facing up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 after being indicted Tuesday on a charge of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan. 

"Mr. Wimberly was elected to serve the people of Inkster, yet he prioritized his personal interests and greed over their needs," Cheyvoryea Gibson, special agent in charge of the FBI in Michigan, said in a statement. "The FBI considers public corruption its primary criminal investigative concern and will continue investigating allegations to maintain public trust in elected officials." 

The charge was filed following an investigation by the FBI's Detroit Area Corruption Task Force. Inkster, located outside of Detroit, has a population of around 25,000. 

MONUMENT TO CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST UNVEILED IN DETROIT NEARLY 70 YEARS AFTER MURDER BY KKK 

Inkster Mayor Patrick Wimberly

Inkster Mayor Patrick Wimberly, shown here in January 2023, has been charged with bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. (City of Inkster/Facebook)

The attorney’s office says over several months, an individual they referred to as Person A "provided Wimberly with monthly cash bribes to secure the purchase of this property." 

"The monthly payments started at $5,000 but the parties agreed to eventually increase that amount. After the initial bribes, Wimberly explained that he was ready to increase the payments," the attorney’s office said. 

FORMER MICHIGAN MARIJUANA BOARD HEAD GETS ALMOST 5 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON 

City Hall in Inkster, Michigan

Inkster, a suburb of Detroit, is a city of around 25,000 residents. (Google Maps)

"Person A agreed. But when Person A later didn’t provide the amount Wimberly expected, Wimberly complained that he was due ‘10$ a month,’" it added. "Person A then increased the monthly payments to $10,000. In total, Person A provided $50,000 in cash to Wimberly to assure a winning bid of Parcel 1." 

On the city of Inkster’s website, Wimberly, in a message written earlier this year, said "I truly give thanks for the honor of being your mayor and I remain committed to the community." 

Inkster Mayor Patrick Wimberly in the community

Patrick Wimberly was elected mayor of Inkster in 2019 and is running for re-election this year. (City of Inkster/Facebook)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"My administration will maintain efforts to engage long-term and new residents in positive cooperation designed to ignite Inkster’s enormous potential," he added. "Everyone has something to contribute. My vision is that we all will benefit in the future that in many ways is already here -- a future that is vibrant yet peaceful, renewed, and traditional. There is much to do." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics