DeSantis takes aim at Biden over handling of documents

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a shot at President Biden on Wednesday after classified Obama-era documents were recently found in the president's Delaware home and a former office.

"Look, he said that it was incredibly reckless to have classified – he said all this stuff on ‘60 Minutes,’" DeSantis said at a news conference.

"And now you find out he had them stashed behind his Corvette at his house that Hunter had access to, which is definitely a security risk in my book," DeSantis added. "And so, I think it just shows you what some of these folks do."

"They had all this stuff to say. Now they’re acting like this is something – like it’s not a big deal. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. You can’t have two different sets of rules based on your political party," the governor concluded to applause.

In an interview with "60 Minutes" last year, Biden criticized former President Donald Trump after top-secret documents were found – and then seized by the FBI – at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

"When you saw the photograph of the top secret documents laid out on the floor at Mar-a-Lago, what did you think to yourself looking at that image?" CBS' Scott Pelley asked.

"How that could possibly happen, how one anyone could be that irresponsible," Biden replied. "And I thought what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods. By that, I mean, names of people helped or etcetera."

Trump had reportedly resisted requests from the National Archives and Records Administration to return the documents.

Biden's team has emphasized that his attorneys immediately notified the Archives upon discovering the documents.

The White House has notably confirmed that Biden has not independently maintained records of who has visited his residence since he became president.

