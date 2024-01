Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Department of Defense Inspector General (IG) is launching an investigation into the department’s highly-criticized handling of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s hospitalization.

Robert Storch wrote in a memo on Wednesday, stating that, "The objective of the review is to examine the roles, processes, procedures, responsibilities, and actions related to the Secretary of Defense’s hospitalization in December 2023– January 2024, and assess whether the DoD’s policies and procedures are sufficient to ensure timely and appropriate notifications and the effective transition of authorities as may be warranted due to health-based or other unavailability of senior leadership."

Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Dec. 22, 2023 and underwent a minimally invasive surgical procedure called a prostatectomy to treat and cure prostate cancer.

Austin was again admitted to Walter Reed on Jan. 1, 2024, due to a urinary tract infection after the procedure, including nausea with severe abdominal, hip and leg pain. He was reportedly hospitalized for days without notifying the White House, leading to many questions and prompting the White House to begin a review of Cabinet protocols for delegating authority.

The memo from the IG comes as Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder issued a statement saying "Secretary Austin currently remains hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and is in good condition."

"He's in contact with his senior staff and has full access to required secure communications capabilities and continues to monitor DOD's day-to-day operations worldwide," Ryder added. "We do not have a specific date for his release from the hospital at this time but will continue to provide daily updates until then."

On Wednesday, Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa., also became the first House Democrat to call for Austin's resignation.

