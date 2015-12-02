Dems push gun ban for certain migrants

More than a dozen House Democrats have proposed legislation that would change federal law to prevent foreign nationals from buying firearms after entering the United States through the Visa Waiver Program.

The bill is a reaction to the ongoing debate over how to adjust national policies in the wake of the Paris terrorist attack, which stoked fears that Islamic State terrorists might attempt a similar attack in the United States.

Republicans have called for enhanced screening for refugees, but Democrats have said refugees are already properly screened, and that the real issue is access to guns within U.S. borders.

The new bill from Rep. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., would amend the Visa Waiver Program, which allows people from 38 countries to enter the U.S. without a visa. Duckworth and other Democrats argue that foreign nationals who carry visas are already banned from buying guns, and that foreigners without visas should face the same restriction.

