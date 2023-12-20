Democrats say polling is ‘useless’ as Trump pulls ahead of Biden in surveys

Democrats on Capitol Hill are publicly rejecting recent polls showing former President Donald Trump taking a lead over President Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

A Tuesday poll from the New York Times and Sienna College found that Trump had a 46% to 44% lead over the sitting president. Trump's lead was even more drastic among younger voters, who favored Trump 49% to 43%. That poll's findings echoed surveys in November as well.

Democrats, however, are remaining publicly unphased, according to reports.

"I think polling is increasingly useless," Rep. Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., told Punchbowl News. "If we haven’t taken that away from the last few elections, I don’t know how much more we need to see."

"What are we, 11 months out from the next election? I mean, that’s a double eternity in politics," Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., told the outlet.

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who is running a symbolic primary campaign challenging Biden, says the polls are starting to twist screws in private.

"Everyone’s reading the polls, everybody sees," Phillips said, adding that Democrats in competitive "Frontline" races "won’t say it publicly, most likely, because that’s cutting off your nose to spite your face. But I think they’re all feeling the same thing."

Polling has increasingly showed that voters have massive reservations when it comes to Biden, particularly with regard to his age. Large majorities of even Democrats have stated that he is too old to effectively serve as president in a second term.

Meanwhile, Trump's lead in 2024 GOP primary polls only continues to grow.