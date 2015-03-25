Democrats on the Mosque: Leaders Disagree, Chatty NY Lawmakers Silent

The political parties are split over building a mosque just blocks from ground zero in Manhattan and so are Democratic lawmakers, at least those willing to speak out.

Surprisingly silent are two of the most frequently quoted and television talk show friendly politicians in both New York and Washington: Senator Charles Schumer (D- N.Y.) and Rep. Anthony Weiner (D - N.Y.).

The Democratic leaders who are speaking out, including the president, house speaker and majority leader, all have very different views on the issue.

[Click here to read how the mosque controversy has created GOP discomfort too]House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is the latest to weigh in. She called for an investigation of those who are protesting the building of the so called Ground Zero Mosque. She later issued a statement clarifying, saying she wasn't looking for a congressional investigation, but rather great transparency from both sides.

Asked about the planned mosque and cultural center at an unrelated event in San Francisco Tuesday, she told KCBS radio that some people are trying to "gin up" the mosque debate and "make this a political issue". At the same event, Pelosi told the San Francisco Chronicle that New Yorkers should decide on what she calls a "zoning issue."

That's a break with Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada, who is facing a re-election fight against conservative Sharron Angle. On Monday Reid released a statement on the mosque. Reid said he "thinks that the mosque should be built someplace else."

Then there's the president, who at a White House dinner celebrating Ramadan last Friday, Obama appeared to support the mosque project. Less than 24 hours later, he tried to clarify his remarks, saying they were not meant as endorsement of the mosque project.

Pelosi added it's up to her congressional colleagues in New York "to work this out." And the New York congressional delegation is split.

Rep. Peter King (R - N.Y.) opposes it. Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D.- N.Y.) supports.

So far, the usually hyper-talkative Schumer has not issued a firm statement on the controversy, despite weeks of pushing by reporters.

Also the typical chatty Weiner says he's not touching the issue either. "I don't believe a member of Congress should be weighing in on this stuff," he said on MSNBC last week. "How is that not a violation of the clear separation of church and state?"