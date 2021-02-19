Democratic NY Assemblyman Ron Kim says Cuomo should consider resigning

Democratic New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim said on Friday that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should consider resigning amidst growing criticism over the state’s coronavirus nursing home scandal.

During an interview on The View, Kim acknowledged that lawmakers in the state assembly are looking for ways to limit Cuomo’s emergency COVID-19 powers – but said that was "not good enough."

"What are the next steps? Right now we’re actively talking what that looks like," Kim said. "People have also asked me ‘should he resign?’ And I think the – Cuomo himself should be asking himself that question in this moment."

A spokesperson for Cuomo’s office did not return Fox News’ request for comment.

AOC CALLS FOR ‘FULL INVESTIGATION’ OF CUOMO’S HANDLING OF NURSING HOMES AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday tossed her name into the ring with a number of other lawmakers in the state who are calling for an investigation into how Cuomo handled nursing home patients during the pandemic.

There are also discussions about possibly forming an impeachment commission.

Cuomo and Kim appear to have a contentious relationship. Kim alleged earlier this week that the governor threatened to "destroy" him after he spoke out about the nursing home situation.

Kim said on Friday that Cuomo called him last Thursday and spent "ten minutes" threatening his career and ordering him to issue a statement to cover for his state secretary, who had days earlier admitted that the administration withheld life-saving nursing home data because they "feared the information would be used against them," according to Kim.

Cuomo has said he has had a "long and hostile" relationship with Kim, and suggested Kim’s claims were born out of this contentious history.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As previously reported by Fox News, a report released by New York Attorney General Letitia James at the end of last month revealed total nursing home deaths in the state were higher than previously expected – undercounted by as much as 55%. Those figures were attributed to a policy whereby the state counted deaths that occurred on nursing home grounds and not those who later died in a hospital.

The Department of Health revealed shortly after James’ report was released that an additional 3,829 residents died after being transferred to hospitals, which is about 40% more deaths than had previously been counted. At least 12,743 long-term care residents died of the virus as of Jan. 19.

New data released last week upped those figures to at least 14,100.