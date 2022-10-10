Democratic campaign arm vows to not 'politicize' Jennifer-Ruth Green's sexual assault after Politico outing

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) vowed to not "politicize" Jennifer-Ruth Green's sexual assault after Politico outed the GOP congressional candidate as a survivor of sexual violence.

Politico's Adam Wren recently wrote a profile on Jennifer-Ruth Green, the GOP candidate facing Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Ind., in the race to represent Indiana's 1st Congressional District. In his report, Wren detailed Green's private experience of sexual assault that occurred during her military service. The piece, published just weeks before the midterms, referenced documents that the publication said "were obtained by a public records request and provided to Politico by a person outside the Mrvan campaign."

Green contends the documents were obtained "illegally" to smear her campaign.

Responding to a request for comment over the outing, the DCCC told Fox News Digital that it's never appropriate to use someone's sexual assault experience, like Green's, against them for political gain.

"We would never use someone’s experience with sexual assault against them, and it’s ridiculous to think we would. Highly sensitive and personal matters like this should never be politicized," a DCCC spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"I'm surprised because Adam Wren spent time in this article focusing on every single detail down to the skirt I was wearing, down to the color of the skirt I was wearing, down to every single knob I touched, all of those things, but yet he writes clinically about one of the worst days of my life," Green told Fox News Digital after the Politico piece was published.

"He has no idea the concept of being forced to be in a four by four, round circular area, 30 feet in the ground in a tower where you only have windows and a 30-foot drop on the other side, 30-foot drop to escape somebody who was blocking your path [with] somebody who has a clear intent with a weapon in hand, who is focused on trying to take advantage of you, and you're able to escape that with minimal physical harm. And he wants to reduce that to 50 characters."

"The reality of it is – like I said at one point in my life to my assailant, 'No. Please stop. Don't.' – and he did what he wanted to do … This is the exact same situation all over again, all because there was a man who wanted some sort of gratification," said Green.

Green was quickly backed by several GOP lawmakers who expressed outrage over the report and interpreted it as a political move to interfere with Green's election. Sen. Tom Cotton, D-Ark., said they were using "disgraceful tactics" and Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., labeled the piece "a new low for politics and the media."